PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.