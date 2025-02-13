PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 420.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,238 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 2.14% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $23,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

