PrairieView Partners LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

