PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,468,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 79,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

