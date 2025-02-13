PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 2,164 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,066 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,535,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,398,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 897,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.