PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 75 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after purchasing an additional 518,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 282,884 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,428 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $240.69 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

