Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 32% Higher – Should You Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 32% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66. 1,193,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 592% from the average session volume of 172,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Power Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

