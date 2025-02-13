Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 32% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 32% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66. 1,193,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 592% from the average session volume of 172,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Power Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

