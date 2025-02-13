Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 32% – Here’s What Happened

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 32% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66. 1,193,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 592% from the average session volume of 172,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Power Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

