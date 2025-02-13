PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PMVP opened at $1.36 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,282.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 570.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,452 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 93,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 399,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

