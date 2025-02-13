Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (PPBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 7th

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance

PPBN stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.45. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Dividend History for Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

