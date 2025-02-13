Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (PPBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 7th

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance
PPBN stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.45. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $32.00.
About Pinnacle Bankshares
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Bankshares
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.