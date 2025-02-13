Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Zacks reports. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.380-1.440 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $992.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -80.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDM. Baird R W lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

