Physiomics (LON:PYC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 24019953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
Physiomics Trading Down 35.0 %
The company has a market cap of £1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.74.
About Physiomics
Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.
