Phraction Management LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,087 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. ANSYS makes up approximately 0.6% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $334.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.82 and a 1 year high of $363.03.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

