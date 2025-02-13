PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the January 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SDHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 39,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $275,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. This represents a 94.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 137,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

