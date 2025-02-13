PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Completes Private Offering, Raises $617,500

On February 13, 2025, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETVW) announced the completion of a private offering, where a total of 950,000 shares were sold to approximately eight accredited investors. Each share, priced at $0.65, consisted of one share of restricted common stock, resulting in a cumulative raise of $617,500. The offering, executed under the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, saw investors entering into subscription agreements confirming their status as accredited investors.
As part of the Subscription Agreement, investors declared their intention to acquire the securities for investment purposes and assured that any subsequent transfers or sales of these securities would comply with regulatory requirements under the Securities Act or would be exempt from registration. Shares of PetVivo’s common stock issued to investors in the offering will be categorized as “restricted securities” under Rule 144 of the Securities Act, with certificates bearing a Rule 144 restrictive legend.
In compliance with filing requirements, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. provided this latest disclosure through a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. With this development, the company aims to strengthen its market position and enhance its operational capabilities to drive growth and value for shareholders.
No further financial statements or exhibits were provided beyond the details of the private offering in the most recent SEC filing issued by PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.
