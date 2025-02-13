PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Completes Private Offering, Raises $617,500

On February 13, 2025, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETVW) announced the completion of a private offering, where a total of 950,000 shares were sold to approximately eight accredited investors. Each share, priced at $0.65, consisted of one share of restricted common stock, resulting in a cumulative raise of $617,500. The offering, executed under the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, saw investors entering into subscription agreements confirming their status as accredited investors.

As part of the Subscription Agreement, investors declared their intention to acquire the securities for investment purposes and assured that any subsequent transfers or sales of these securities would comply with regulatory requirements under the Securities Act or would be exempt from registration. Shares of PetVivo’s common stock issued to investors in the offering will be categorized as “restricted securities” under Rule 144 of the Securities Act, with certificates bearing a Rule 144 restrictive legend.

The company aims to reinforce its financial position by strategically leveraging the proceeds raised through this private offering. PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a Nevada-based corporation with headquarters in Edina, Minnesota, operates under the ticker symbols PETV for Common Stock on the OTCQB exchange and PETVW for Warrants on the OTCPINK exchange. The leadership at PetVivo is led by John Lai, the Chief Executive Officer, who played a pivotal role in overseeing the completion of this private offering.

In compliance with filing requirements, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. provided this latest disclosure through a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. With this development, the company aims to strengthen its market position and enhance its operational capabilities to drive growth and value for shareholders.

No further financial statements or exhibits were provided beyond the details of the private offering in the most recent SEC filing issued by PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

This news article has been compiled based on information sourced from the 8-K filing submitted by PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to the SEC on February 13, 2025. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to consult the official filing and the company’s investor relations for further details on this development.

