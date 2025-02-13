Penumbra (PEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $311.63 million for the quarter.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $267.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.82 and its 200 day moving average is $222.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.82. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $277.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,300,656.96. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,129,483. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Penumbra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.