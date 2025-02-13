Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc. owned about 1.01% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWOD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 39.8% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

