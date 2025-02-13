Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues Earnings Results

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Pegasystems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.100 EPS.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,959. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,226.40. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.67, for a total value of $586,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,176.22. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,003 shares of company stock worth $1,346,086. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.64.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

