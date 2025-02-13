Peapod Lane Capital LLC Buys New Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 445,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.86% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,452 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 93,809 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 399,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 379,375 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

