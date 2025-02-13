PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Issues Earnings Results

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.58%.

NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 181,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,404. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 5,030 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $155,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,019.45. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 2,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,298.59. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDFS shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

