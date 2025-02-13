Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Paycom Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.2 %

PAYC stock opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.71 and a 200 day moving average of $191.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Earnings History for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.