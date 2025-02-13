Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Paycom Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Paycom Software Stock Up 2.2 %
PAYC stock opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.71 and a 200 day moving average of $191.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
