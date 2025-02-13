Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,706,787 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,706,787 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Trading Up 15.0 %
Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $63.23 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
