Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $679.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $664.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.18.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

