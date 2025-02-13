Park Capital Management LLC WI Takes $351,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VONG stock opened at $105.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

