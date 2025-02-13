Park Capital Management LLC WI Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $245.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $208.65 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

