Park Capital Management LLC WI Makes New $292,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 982 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 830 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,664 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,503 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $306.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $207.61 and a 12 month high of $326.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.99%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.