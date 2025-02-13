Park Capital Management LLC WI Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

