Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

GCOW stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

