Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 1260755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Oscar Health Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -644.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $146,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,330.88. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 19,580 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $354,006.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,971.84. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,610 shares of company stock worth $1,847,519 in the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 36.1% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 73,185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 51,230 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

