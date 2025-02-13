Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,493,700 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 2,910,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,468.5 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Shares of MXCHF remained flat at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.35.

Orbia Advance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Orbia Advance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

