OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Citizens Jmp

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OPFI. JMP Securities lowered OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of OppFi from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. OppFi has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 22,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $171,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,304.32. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 84.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in OppFi by 28.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in OppFi by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OppFi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

