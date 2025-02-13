One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 2.1 %

ETN stock opened at $309.93 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.20.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

