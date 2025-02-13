One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 6.2% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 8.83% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,937.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $415,000.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SGDJ opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

