One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

