Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 544,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after buying an additional 382,232 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5,473.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 479,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after acquiring an additional 470,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.