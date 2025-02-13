Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $366.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

