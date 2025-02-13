Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.6 million.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NVMI traded up $13.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.41. The stock had a trading volume of 237,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Nova has a 1-year low of $154.54 and a 1-year high of $289.90.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 28.00%. Equities analysts predict that Nova will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVMI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nova

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.