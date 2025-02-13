Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.6 million.
Shares of NVMI traded up $13.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.41. The stock had a trading volume of 237,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Nova has a 1-year low of $154.54 and a 1-year high of $289.90.
Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 28.00%. Equities analysts predict that Nova will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
