Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

NWFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWFL

Norwood Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $203.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2,519.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). Norwood Financial had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle acquired 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,510 shares in the company, valued at $403,260. The trade was a 98.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,255 shares of company stock valued at $319,732 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,814,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.