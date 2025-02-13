Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 122.5% in January

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

