Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Nissan Motor updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.150–0.150 EPS.

Nissan Motor Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NSANY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 336,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,095. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.