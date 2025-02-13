Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.150–0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.1 billion-$82.1 billion.

Nissan Motor Trading Down 6.4 %

OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 336,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

