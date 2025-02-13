NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,573,000 after purchasing an additional 851,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

