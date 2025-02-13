NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 171,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NYSE:NEE opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

