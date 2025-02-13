Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Newmont news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Newmont by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 117.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

