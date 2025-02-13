Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $471.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

