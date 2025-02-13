New Gold FY2024 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.41.

NGD opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in New Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

