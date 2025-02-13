Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Julie Cooke Sells 700 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $82,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,330.68. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $266,028.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $117.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,331,000 after acquiring an additional 122,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after purchasing an additional 539,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

