Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,040.30 and last traded at $1,039.70. 949,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,182,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,027.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $924.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.32. The stock has a market cap of $444.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

