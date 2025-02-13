Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Short Interest Down 73.3% in January

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nauticus Robotics Trading Up 1.9 %
KITTW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27.
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nauticus Robotics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.