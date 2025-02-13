Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Short Interest Down 73.3% in January

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Up 1.9 %

KITTW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

